Protesters gather for a rally in Victoria Park on August 18. The main issue driving the peaceful marches involving millions may be the increasing “mainlandisation” of Hong Kong, instead of housing. Photo: AFP
Markus Shaw
China broke its promises to Hong Kong. That’s why the protest movement is back with a vengeance
- Beijing has not really let Hong Kong people rule Hong Kong, contrary to the principle underpinning the Basic Law. When dissent is suppressed without resolving the underlying issue, protest just emerges in another form
SCMP Columnist
My Take by Alex Lo
Protesters see the police as an occupation force
- Rightly or wrongly, officers are often perceived as being in the service of an outside power, and the fact that they are locals makes them worse than the People’s Liberation Army or People’s Armed Police
