Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam casts a shadow as she holds a news conference on September 3. The Hong Kong as we know it is gone forever. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam casts a shadow as she holds a news conference on September 3. The Hong Kong as we know it is gone forever. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific has sacked a number of employees, including a union leader who was reportedly fired for the political content of her social media posts. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific has sacked a number of employees, including a union leader who was reportedly fired for the political content of her social media posts. Photo: Reuters