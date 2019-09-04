Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Uncertainty caused by the trade war has made gold popular among central banks again. Photo: Shutterstock
Joshua Rotbart
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Joshua Rotbart

How gold has become a hedge against a ‘weaponised’ US dollar for countries like China, Russia and others

  • Amid an escalating trade war, both Beijing and Moscow have diversified away from US dollar holdings to reduce Washington’s economic leverage and minimise future exposure to tariffs and sanctions. For them, and others, gold remains a safe haven
Joshua Rotbart

Joshua Rotbart  

Updated: 1:21am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Uncertainty caused by the trade war has made gold popular among central banks again. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
The focus is on US President Donald Trump and the summit host, French President Emmanuel Macron, as G7 and EU leaders get together for a working session on international economy, trade and security, in Biarritz on August 25. Photo: AFP
Brian P. Klein
Opinion

Opinion

Brian P. Klein

Donald Trump’s policy mood swings and trade chaos are making world leaders weary

  • China refuses to back down, Japan studiously avoids affronts and Europe vacillates between facing off and ignoring Trump altogether
  • With elections looming, the US president will only become more unpredictable, and the risk is that exasperated world leaders may be tempted to follow suit
Brian P. Klein

Brian P. Klein  

Updated: 1:24am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The focus is on US President Donald Trump and the summit host, French President Emmanuel Macron, as G7 and EU leaders get together for a working session on international economy, trade and security, in Biarritz on August 25. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.