Skyscrapers in Central, the heart of corporate Hong Kong. Companies in Hong Kong would do well to refer to a recent Business Roundtable statement that puts the focus on workers, suppliers and communities as a way to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Photo: Winson Wong
A deserted Cathay Pacific Airways check-in area, after all flights were cancelled over protests at Hong Kong International Airport against alleged police brutality and the now-shelved extradition bill, on August 12. A fifth of Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 destinations on the mainland. Photo: AFP
