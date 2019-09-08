Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Skyscrapers in Central, the heart of corporate Hong Kong. Companies in Hong Kong would do well to refer to a recent Business Roundtable statement that puts the focus on workers, suppliers and communities as a way to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Photo: Winson Wong
Ming Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Ming Wong

Hong Kong businesses can help to end the street protests, by putting stakeholders above shareholders

  • A profit-at-any-cost corporate mindset, especially in real estate, has created deep inequalities, a major factor behind the protests roiling Hong Kong
  • Companies that can invest in employees and focus on delivering value to society will be initiating a paradigm shift that will ultimately benefit shareholders
Ming Wong

Ming Wong  

Updated: 1:30pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Skyscrapers in Central, the heart of corporate Hong Kong. Companies in Hong Kong would do well to refer to a recent Business Roundtable statement that puts the focus on workers, suppliers and communities as a way to deliver long-term value to shareholders. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
A deserted Cathay Pacific Airways check-in area, after all flights were cancelled over protests at Hong Kong International Airport against alleged police brutality and the now-shelved extradition bill, on August 12. A fifth of Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 destinations on the mainland. Photo: AFP
Surya Deva
Opinion

Opinion

Surya Deva

China business or human rights? Hong Kong protests leave Cathay facing a tough balancing act

  • Doing business in China while respecting human rights is never easy for any company
  • Cathay can overcome the challenges only if it explores ways to honour both the legitimate demands of Chinese authorities and its own responsibilities on rights
Surya Deva

Surya Deva  

Updated: 6:30am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A deserted Cathay Pacific Airways check-in area, after all flights were cancelled over protests at Hong Kong International Airport against alleged police brutality and the now-shelved extradition bill, on August 12. A fifth of Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 destinations on the mainland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.