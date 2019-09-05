Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bank employee in Haian, Jiangsu province, counts US dollar banknotes next to a stack of Chinese yuan notes. By accusing China of currency manipulation, the US is ignoring reality and applying double standards. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Guan Tao
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Guan Tao

Why US claims that China is a currency manipulator are groundless

  • The yuan has appreciated significantly since the global financial crisis, and a review of China’s policy decisions show that it has, in fact, done more than any other major economy to honour its commitment to hold the value of its currency
Guan Tao

Guan Tao  

Updated: 3:43am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bank employee in Haian, Jiangsu province, counts US dollar banknotes next to a stack of Chinese yuan notes. By accusing China of currency manipulation, the US is ignoring reality and applying double standards. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The yuan’s share in international payments dropped to 1.81 per cent in July from 1.99 per cent in June, slipping behind the Canadian dollar as the sixth most-used international transaction currency. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s dream of making the yuan a global currency hit by Hong Kong protests, depreciation, analysts say

  • The yuan slipped to the sixth most-used international transaction currency in July, behind the Canadian dollar, according to financial messaging service provider Swift
  • Chinese authorities have let the yuan’s exchange rate depreciate by about 15 per cent against the US dollar since the onset of the US trade conflict in March last year
Topic |   Yuan
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 11:38pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The yuan’s share in international payments dropped to 1.81 per cent in July from 1.99 per cent in June, slipping behind the Canadian dollar as the sixth most-used international transaction currency. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.