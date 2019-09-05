A bank employee in Haian, Jiangsu province, counts US dollar banknotes next to a stack of Chinese yuan notes. By accusing China of currency manipulation, the US is ignoring reality and applying double standards. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
The yuan’s share in international payments dropped to 1.81 per cent in July from 1.99 per cent in June, slipping behind the Canadian dollar as the sixth most-used international transaction currency. Photo: AFP
China’s dream of making the yuan a global currency hit by Hong Kong protests, depreciation, analysts say
- The yuan slipped to the sixth most-used international transaction currency in July, behind the Canadian dollar, according to financial messaging service provider Swift
- Chinese authorities have let the yuan’s exchange rate depreciate by about 15 per cent against the US dollar since the onset of the US trade conflict in March last year
