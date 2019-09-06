Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US flag is waved as anti-government protesters on August 24 cover their right eye in tribute to the protester who suffered a severe eye injury during a demonstration. The US guarantees freedom of expression under the First Amendment but this freedom is based on the premise of peaceful assembly. Photo: Sam Tsang
Jin Qiu
Opinion

Opinion

Jin Qiu

Hong Kong protesters must reject violence to succeed: just look at Gandhi, Mandela and Martin Luther King

  • Hong Kong has erupted in protests time and again and failed to achieve the justice demanded. This time, why not learn from the successful history of civil disobedience and turn away from violence and riots?
Jin Qiu

Jin Qiu  

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US flag is waved as anti-government protesters on August 24 cover their right eye in tribute to the protester who suffered a severe eye injury during a demonstration. The US guarantees freedom of expression under the First Amendment but this freedom is based on the premise of peaceful assembly. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Josef Gregory Mahoney
Opinion

Opinion

Josef Gregory Mahoney

Tiananmen’s lesson: if Hong Kong’s protesters want a fight, Beijing will certainly give it to them

  • The leaders of China’s Communist Party have learned from both Tiananmen and the fall of the Soviet Union not to give in
  • The mainland Chinese public also appears to have little sympathy for Hongkongers, which will free Beijing’s hand to act decisively
Josef Gregory Mahoney

Josef Gregory Mahoney  

Updated: 1:10am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.