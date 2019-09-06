Channels

At long last, Carrie Lam has heeded one call from Hong Kong protesters: it’s not much, but it’s a start

  • After three months of sometimes violent protests, the government has relented by withdrawing the extradition bill, but more must be done
  • End the silence on alleged police abuses, put universal suffrage back on the agenda, and examine why so many young people are directing their anger at Beijing
Updated: 6:30am, 6 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing

  • Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being ‘too little, too late’
  • The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9
