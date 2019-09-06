At long last, Carrie Lam has heeded one call from Hong Kong protesters: it’s not much, but it’s a start
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
At long last, Carrie Lam has heeded one call from Hong Kong protesters: it’s not much, but it’s a start
- After three months of sometimes violent protests, the government has relented by withdrawing the extradition bill, but more must be done
- End the silence on alleged police abuses, put universal suffrage back on the agenda, and examine why so many young people are directing their anger at Beijing
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she decided to withdraw extradition bill, not Beijing
- Chief executive explains reasons for decision which some have dismissed as being ‘too little, too late’
- The legislation sparked months of protests and the withdrawal of the bill is just one of five demands protesters have made since June 9
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.