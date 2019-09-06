Channels

A flight attendant doll is placed inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong during a rally on August 28 to support Cathay Pacific staff amid the ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Albert Cheng
Albert Cheng

Hong Kong’s Lion Rock spirit is being eroded. Cathay is only the latest victim of Beijing’s crackdown on the protests

  • The spirit of helping one another is being undermined, just when the city needs it most amid the widening divisions in society triggered by the extradition law
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 9:31am, 6 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific has sacked a number of employees, including a union leader who was reportedly fired for the political content of her social media posts. Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
Abacus by Tom Holland

Beijing’s treatment of Cathay is just the start. Welcome to Hong Kong’s future of corporatism

  • The philosophy that neither the state nor any other institution has any business dictating people’s political beliefs is reflexive in Hong Kong
  • But China’s desire to supervise private enterprises, and their employees, paints an ominous picture of the city’s economic future
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Updated: 10:22am, 2 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
