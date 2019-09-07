Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Michael B. Wong
Michael B. Wong

Liberal or conservative, Hongkongers must learn to listen to those they disagree with

  • At the fundamental level, the protests are disagreements over values. If the city is to reach closure, people on both sides of the divide must have the sophistication to listen to the other side and spot opportunities for give and take
Michael B. Wong  

Spike W. S. Lee  

Updated: 11:36am, 7 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam casts a shadow as she holds a news conference on September 3. The Hong Kong as we know it is gone forever. Photo: Reuters
Michael Chugani

The unrest will ebb, but Hong Kong’s slide into authoritarianism is just beginning

  • The chilling events of the past week – including the multiple arrests of activists and lawmakers, and the brutal police beating of train passengers – underline the erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms, and of ‘one country, two systems’
Michael Chugani  

Updated: 2:35pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam casts a shadow as she holds a news conference on September 3. The Hong Kong as we know it is gone forever. Photo: Reuters
