A woman walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. Liquid markets and round-the-clock pricing mean foreign exchange markets often have time to react before political developments can be fully reflected in other assets. Photo: AP
Hannah Anderson
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Hannah Anderson

From US to China, Britain to Argentina, geopolitics are roiling markets, starting with currencies

  • The US dollar, Chinese yuan, British pound and Argentine peso have been quick to feed geopolitical tensions into wider markets. As political dramas unfold, fast-moving currency markets will continue to release value for shrewd investors
Hannah Anderson

Hannah Anderson  

Updated: 4:37am, 7 Sep, 2019

A woman walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. Liquid markets and round-the-clock pricing mean foreign exchange markets often have time to react before political developments can be fully reflected in other assets. Photo: AP
Is it a fair exchange or a case of the pot calling the kettle black? Chinese yuan and US dollars at a money exchange shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on August 5. Photo: Roy Issa
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Lawrence J. Lau

Currency manipulation? The US may have more to answer for than China

  • China has an increasingly balanced current account and a stable currency – none of which points to currency manipulation, whereas the US has arguably used quantitative easing to keep the dollar weak
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Updated: 2:00am, 22 Aug, 2019

Is it a fair exchange or a case of the pot calling the kettle black? Chinese yuan and US dollars at a money exchange shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on August 5. Photo: Roy Issa
