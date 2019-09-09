Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media at the government headquarters in Admiralty on September 5 to explain the belated withdrawal of the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Carrie Lam listened to 19 Hong Kong elites after ignoring millions of marchers in June – that’s why the bill withdrawal has solved nothing

  • Had Carrie Lam listened to the public on June 9, Hong Kong’s summer of discontent could have been avoided
  • Now, by showing she does value the views of a few elites, she has inflicted more pain on the city, her allies included
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 10:13am, 9 Sep, 2019

Carrie Lam speaks in the television message on Wednesday announcing that the government will formally withdraw an extradition bill and set up an IPCC inquiry into police actions during the protests. Photo: AP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Independence key to panel probing police handling of protests

  • Beefed-up IPCC inquiry must receive cooperation from all sides, be seen as transparent and spare no effort to build public confidence in fact finding
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 11:37pm, 5 Sep, 2019

