Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nong Hong
Opinion

Opinion

Nong Hong

Despite US unease over China and Russia in the Arctic, there are ways for everyone to be a winner

  • As China deepens Arctic activities and ties with Russia, the US has ramped up both its rhetoric and military spending
  • Given the rich natural resources in the region, finding ways to cooperate is in everyone’s interest
Nong Hong

Nong Hong  

Updated: 3:11am, 9 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
China has been building closer ties with Greenland in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Did China’s growing presence in Arctic prompt Donald Trump’s offer to buy Greenland?

  • US president likely had Beijing ‘on his mind’ when he made his audacious offer, diplomat says
  • Proposal ‘could be interpreted as a very clear signal’ to China and Denmark that the US sees Greenland as part of an exclusive strategic zone, academic says
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:37pm, 1 Sep, 2019

China has been building closer ties with Greenland in recent years. Photo: Reuters
