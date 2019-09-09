Channels

Members of the community attend a memorial service at the Education University in Tai Po in July for two students from the school who lost their lives. A recent report on youth who sought help on problems amid the continuing protests in Hong Kong found that as many as half of them displayed signs of depression. Photo: Edmond So
World Suicide Prevention Day is a good time for Hong Kong to come together and move past its protest-filled summer

  • The World Health Organisation identifies suicide as a serious global health challenge whose signs must be recognised
  • And for Hong Kong, recent deaths that have been blamed on the local crisis show the need for reconciliation
Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Now Carrie Lam has said the word, people must save city

  • Withdrawal of extradition bill should now be followed by realistic concessions that address grievances arising from unrest on all sides
Updated: 10:14pm, 5 Sep, 2019

