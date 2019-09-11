Channels

US President Donald Trump arrives at a US military base in Houston, Texas, in May 2018. The US simply cannot replace, or find viable replacements for, China’s huge and uniquely competitive production machinery without taking major steps backwards. Photo: AFP
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

Trump wants US businesses to cut all ties with China: why that’s a lose-lose plan

  • The loss of the huge Chinese market and supply chains would hit US firms and consumers hard. China’s strengths and a tech boost would see it bounce back, while service-oriented America would face long-term suffering and sustained decline
Winston Mok

Winston Mok  

Updated: 1:22am, 11 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
Politics

More Fortune 500 companies worried about impact of Donald Trump’s China trade war strategy, US Chamber of Commerce says

  • Forty-three per cent of Fortune 500 firms – up from 30 per cent at the start of the year – have shown concern about US president’s tariff battle with China
  • Tariffs may be at point where they ‘seriously’ hurt companies, consumers and the wider economy, report says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:51pm, 7 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
