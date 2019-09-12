Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong is one area Chinese President Xi Jinping has singled out as a challenge to the Communist Party. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping names ‘Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan’ as a risk for the Chinese Communist Party
- Chinese leader warns officials to be ready to ‘struggle against’ challenge from the three regions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong is one area Chinese President Xi Jinping has singled out as a challenge to the Communist Party. Photo: Reuters