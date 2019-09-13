Channels

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (centre) chats to other politicians after his speech at the Senate in Rome on August 20. Without deep structural reforms, Italy looks certain to remain “the sick man of Europe”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Central banks like the Fed and the ECB can’t save the global economy when governments refuse to play their part

  • Fed and ECB actions after the 2008 crisis have been crucial, but they have reached the limits of what they can achieve
  • If governments like Germany won’t stimulate and Italy won’t reform, it’s unreasonable to expect more from central banks
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 1:26am, 13 Sep, 2019

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (centre) chats to other politicians after his speech at the Senate in Rome on August 20. Without deep structural reforms, Italy looks certain to remain "the sick man of Europe". Photo: EPA-EFE
Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at a bank in Seoul on August 6. The day before, the US officially labelled China a currency manipulator amid a worsening trade war, after Beijing let the yuan tumble past the seven-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A strong US dollar worries Trump, but it’s no use blaming the Fed or China

  • It is Donald Trump’s own policies that have helped to create the right conditions for continued greenback strength
  • With intervention a risky idea, unless those policies change, there is little to be gained from the blame game
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 10:17pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at a bank in Seoul on August 6. The day before, the US officially labelled China a currency manipulator amid a worsening trade war, after Beijing let the yuan tumble past the seven-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008. Photo: AFP
