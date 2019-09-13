The London Stock Exchange Group headquarters in London. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s bold bid for London Stock Exchange faces scrutiny of global regulators, adding kinks to its arduous approval process
- The LSE’s clearing house unit, LCH, serves 13 government debt markets around the world and is the second-largest clearing house for bonds and repos
- That subjects a takeover of the LSE to the scrutiny of regulators in France, Germany, Italy and the US, not to mention the UK’s government
