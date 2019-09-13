Channels

The London Stock Exchange Group headquarters in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Sheng

Politics, among other concerns, stands in the way of HKEX’s bid for the London Stock Exchange

  • Stock exchanges trying to stay competitive in the wake of technological advances and structural changes may have profit on their mind, but they should expect regulatory and geopolitical considerations to take precedence
Andrew Sheng

Andrew Sheng  

Updated: 3:55pm, 13 Sep, 2019

An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group's offices in London on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s bold bid for London Stock Exchange faces scrutiny of global regulators, adding kinks to its arduous approval process

  • The LSE’s clearing house unit, LCH, serves 13 government debt markets around the world and is the second-largest clearing house for bonds and repos
  • That subjects a takeover of the LSE to the scrutiny of regulators in France, Germany, Italy and the US, not to mention the UK’s government
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 3:38am, 13 Sep, 2019

