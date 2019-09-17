Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

China has no better friend than Donald Trump in today’s America, and Beijing knows it

  • Beijing’s latest trade-war move to walk back some of its punitive tariffs probably stems from a realisation that if Trump loses to the Democrats in the 2020 election, China can expect an even more hostile White House
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:59am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, , May 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China’s lead negotiator puts ‘trade balance’ at top of agenda as Trump flirts with idea of ‘interim deal’

  • Vice-Premier Liu He says said ‘the whole world is expecting to see progress in China-US negotiations’ in a meeting with the US-China Business Council
  • Liu welcomed Donald Trump’s decision to postpone tariffs from October 1 to October 15, described by US president as ‘goodwill gesture’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 3:54pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, , May 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.