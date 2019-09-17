Channels

Local residents sing Glory to Hong Kong at a shopping mall on September 11. Protesters have found a sense of community in gathering to call for reform and to defend their way of life. Photo: AP
Janet Pau
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Janet Pau

No wonder Hongkongers are frustrated when the system is so unequal, unaffordable and uncaring

  • Hong Kong's youth and its middle class no longer believe in upward mobility and see little but more competition ahead.
  • Facing economic insecurity and disconnect from older generations, they turn to protests as a way of belonging. A new social contract is needed to restore faith
Janet Pau

Janet Pau  

Updated: 3:43pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Local residents sing Glory to Hong Kong at a shopping mall on September 11. Protesters have found a sense of community in gathering to call for reform and to defend their way of life. Photo: AP
Few places typify the shareholder primacy creed more than Hong Kong, where big companies are expected to generate as much profit as possible for shareholders. Photo: Winson Wong
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

A capitalist society has to adapt and change with times

  • The move by businesses away from the shareholder-first creed to the more inclusive recognition of stakeholders is a concept that needs to be promoted more in Hong Kong
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 10:20pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Few places typify the shareholder primacy creed more than Hong Kong, where big companies are expected to generate as much profit as possible for shareholders. Photo: Winson Wong
