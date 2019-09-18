Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Thousands of professionals from mainland China have been drawn to the city but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong. Illustration: Perry Tse
Hong Kong protests: young, educated mainland Chinese are questioning their place in the city
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here we look at how the city has drawn thousands of professionals from mainland China (gangpiao) but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Thousands of professionals from mainland China have been drawn to the city but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong. Illustration: Perry Tse