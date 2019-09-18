Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lijia Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

Protests expose the gulf between Hong Kong and mainland China. But could they also be a bridge to better understanding?

  • Anecdotal accounts tell us that many mainlanders cannot appreciate the reasons for Hongkongers’ anger, much less some of the ways it is expressed, while Hongkongers largely do not share the sense of pride at the nation’s achievements
  • The protests have, however, aroused curiosity among mainlanders, and that could spur attempts to better understand
Updated: 6:46am, 18 Sep, 2019

Thousands of professionals from mainland China have been drawn to the city but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong. Illustration: Perry Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests: young, educated mainland Chinese are questioning their place in the city

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at how the city has drawn thousands of professionals from mainland China (gangpiao) but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:22am, 25 Aug, 2019

