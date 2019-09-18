A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 16. The Dow was down over 130 points as investors reacted to a weekend drone attack on a Saudi oil field and a United Auto Workers strike at General Motors. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 16. The Dow was down over 130 points as investors reacted to a weekend drone attack on a Saudi oil field and a United Auto Workers strike at General Motors. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A bank employee counts Hong Kong banknotes. With inflation at 3 per cent, savers in Hong Kong are losing purchasing power. Photo: Bloomberg
A bank employee counts Hong Kong banknotes. With inflation at 3 per cent, savers in Hong Kong are losing purchasing power. Photo: Bloomberg