Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ian Brownlee
Opinion

Opinion

Ian Brownlee

Resumption of land is costly and takes time. Here are five better ways to fix Hong Kong’s housing shortage

  • These ideas that were rejected or ignored deserve a rethink: phase out subdivided flats, change the way public housing eligibility is determined, review mortgage controls, revamp the land premium system, and consider providing a rental subsidy
Ian Brownlee

Ian Brownlee  

Updated: 7:04am, 19 Sep, 2019

Farmland owned by companies linked to New World Development in Yuen Long, with Shenzhen’s Futian district at the back. The company holds 16 million sq ft of farmland, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Combination of Lands Resumption Ordinance, protests will adversely affect Hong Kong developers, analyst says

  • Some of Hong Kong’s biggest private developers hold about 100 million sq ft in farmland, one of the easiest sources of new plots
  • Henderson Land, city’s second-biggest developer, has the largest holding of 45 million sq ft
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 1:25pm, 17 Sep, 2019

