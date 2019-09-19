Yes, Hong Kong’s police have made mistakes but they have also shown commendable restraint - imagine what would have happened otherwise
Protesters against the now-withdrawn extradition bill gather along Harcourt Road, Admiralty, on June 9 as police stand guard. Photo: Winson Wong
The View by Richard Harris
Yes, Hong Kong’s police have made mistakes but they have also shown commendable restraint - imagine what would have happened otherwise
- Many of the police tactics have been inadvisable but officers are still Hongkongers who want to do what is right for their city. The police had a difficult relationship with the public even before the protests and an overhaul of community relations is needed
Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
Hong Kong protesters and police are locked in a circle of escalating violence – a way out must be found
- In the past, violence was unnecessary – peaceful protests led to the shelving of the Article 23 and national education bills. But times have changed in China – and therefore Hong Kong
- How about an amnesty for protesters limited to a specific period? Or a commission of inquiry that does not name names? Whatever it is, a solution is needed urgently
