A fire burns on September 8 at one of the entrances to Central MTR station, in the business and financial heart of Hong Kong, during yet another weekend of violent protests. Photo: Edmond So
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Violence blew the lid off Hong Kong’s simmering discontent. It’s about time

  • While peaceful mass protests went nowhere, violent unrest got Beijing to acknowledge the problem of unaffordable housing in the city, forced some concessions from Carrie Lam, and spurred overdue soul-searching
  • But, when the protests ebb, will Beijing further tighten its grip on the city?
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:39am, 19 Sep, 2019

Scuffles break out in North Point on Sunday night. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

From vandalising MTR stations to setting off petrol bombs, now Hong Kong protesters are going for fist fights or ‘si liu’ to settle scores with rival groups

  • New line advocates physical retaliation against aggressive groups rather than retreating or asking police to mediate and enforce the law
  • Call comes on top of an array of tactics protesters have been deploying over the past months, each appearing more violent than before
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 12:07pm, 18 Sep, 2019

