A fire burns on September 8 at one of the entrances to Central MTR station, in the business and financial heart of Hong Kong, during yet another weekend of violent protests. Photo: Edmond So
Scuffles break out in North Point on Sunday night. Photo: Felix Wong
From vandalising MTR stations to setting off petrol bombs, now Hong Kong protesters are going for fist fights or ‘si liu’ to settle scores with rival groups
- New line advocates physical retaliation against aggressive groups rather than retreating or asking police to mediate and enforce the law
- Call comes on top of an array of tactics protesters have been deploying over the past months, each appearing more violent than before
Topic | Hong Kong protests
