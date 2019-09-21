Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Phil C. W. Chan
For its 70th National Day, a strong China can afford to grant Hong Kong protesters’ wishes
- Are flag-waving, anthem-singing patriots or underperforming officials what China needs? Beijing should consider fostering genuine patriotism in Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’, by responding to Hongkongers’ needs
A fire burns on September 8 at one of the entrances to Central MTR station, in the business and financial heart of Hong Kong, during yet another weekend of violent protests. Photo: Edmond So
Michael Chugani
Violence blew the lid off Hong Kong’s simmering discontent. It’s about time
- While peaceful mass protests went nowhere, violent unrest got Beijing to acknowledge the problem of unaffordable housing in the city, forced some concessions from Carrie Lam, and spurred overdue soul-searching
- But, when the protests ebb, will Beijing further tighten its grip on the city?
