Illustration: Craig Stephens
Phil C. W. Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Phil C. W. Chan

For its 70th National Day, a strong China can afford to grant Hong Kong protesters’ wishes

  • Are flag-waving, anthem-singing patriots or underperforming officials what China needs? Beijing should consider fostering genuine patriotism in Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’, by responding to Hongkongers’ needs
Phil C. W. Chan  

Paul Serfaty  

Updated: 9:06am, 21 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
A fire burns on September 8 at one of the entrances to Central MTR station, in the business and financial heart of Hong Kong, during yet another weekend of violent protests. Photo: Edmond So
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Violence blew the lid off Hong Kong’s simmering discontent. It’s about time

  • While peaceful mass protests went nowhere, violent unrest got Beijing to acknowledge the problem of unaffordable housing in the city, forced some concessions from Carrie Lam, and spurred overdue soul-searching
  • But, when the protests ebb, will Beijing further tighten its grip on the city?
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:39am, 19 Sep, 2019

A fire burns on September 8 at one of the entrances to Central MTR station, in the business and financial heart of Hong Kong, during yet another weekend of violent protests. Photo: Edmond So
