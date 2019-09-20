Channels

Anti-government demonstrators protest at Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on September 18. No matter how the current mess ends, the tens of thousands of Hongkongers who hold other passports are now looking to leave the city. Photo: Reuters
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Mired in protests, Hong Kong should brace itself for a takeover by mainland Chinese interests and capital

  • The city that has already witnessed two major power transfers in the past 50 years is going through its third, as mainland companies become more influential than the local business elite. However the unrest ends, a wave of migration is expected to hit
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 9:06am, 20 Sep, 2019

Anti-government demonstrators protest at Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on September 18. No matter how the current mess ends, the tens of thousands of Hongkongers who hold other passports are now looking to leave the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong broadcaster, media tycoon and former pro-democracy legislator Albert Cheng King-hon in Vancouver, where he returned to live in January. "Here, everybody is a nobody," he says. Photo: Ian Young
Society

Why pro-democracy star Albert Cheng 'sold everything' in Hong Kong and returned to Vancouver

  • The celebrity democrat, broadcaster, media tycoon and ex-legislator returned to Vancouver to live for good eight months ago
  • But he promptly ended his 26-year Vancouver radio show amid the Hong Kong unrest, tired of trying to win over patriotic Chinese he fears find him 'disgusting'
Topic | Hongcouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 3:45am, 20 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong broadcaster, media tycoon and former pro-democracy legislator Albert Cheng King-hon in Vancouver, where he returned to live in January. “Here, everybody is a nobody,” he says. Photo: Ian Young
