Anti-government demonstrators protest at Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on September 18. No matter how the current mess ends, the tens of thousands of Hongkongers who hold other passports are now looking to leave the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong broadcaster, media tycoon and former pro-democracy legislator Albert Cheng King-hon in Vancouver, where he returned to live in January. “Here, everybody is a nobody,” he says. Photo: Ian Young
Why pro-democracy star Albert Cheng ‘sold everything’ in Hong Kong and returned to Vancouver
- The celebrity democrat, broadcaster, media tycoon and ex-legislator returned to Vancouver to live for good eight months ago
- But he promptly ended his 26-year Vancouver radio show amid the Hong Kong unrest, tired of trying to win over patriotic Chinese he fears find him ‘disgusting’
