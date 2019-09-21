Channels

Going through airport security should not be a stressful experience, even at Hong Kong airport, where additional security checks have been introduced since the disruption of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Kevin Rafferty
Opinion

Opinion

Kevin Rafferty

Hong Kong airport offers lessons on passenger dignity for airport security in US and Europe

  • Undignified pat-downs and rough treatment at airports in the US and Europe reflect the view that all passengers are potential terrorists. Hong Kong’s genius is in maintaining the highest standards in both airport security and passenger dignity
Kevin Rafferty

Kevin Rafferty  

Updated: 1:09pm, 21 Sep, 2019

Going through airport security should not be a stressful experience, even at Hong Kong airport, where additional security checks have been introduced since the disruption of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
A flight attendant doll is placed inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong during a rally on August 28 to support Cathay Pacific staff amid the ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Hong Kong’s Lion Rock spirit is being eroded. Cathay is only the latest victim of Beijing’s crackdown on the protests

  • The spirit of helping one another is being undermined, just when the city needs it most amid the widening divisions in society triggered by the extradition law
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 9:31am, 6 Sep, 2019

A flight attendant doll is placed inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong during a rally on August 28 to support Cathay Pacific staff amid the ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
