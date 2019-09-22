Advertisement
Anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in Sha Tin at the banks of the Shing Mun River in Hong Kong on September 19. Photo: Reuters
Alice Wu
Hong Kong’s crippling protests are the price it pays for being the world’s most free economy
- The ‘economic freedom’ Hong Kong has championed gave us stark inequality, no social mobility and unaffordable housing. The result has been fatalism
- The protests were decades in the making and won’t be solved without tackling deep-seated issues
SCMP Columnist
My Take by Alex Lo
Forget universal suffrage, reform the government instead
- Bad habits need to be broken, particularly with land, and system that enables privileged minority to profit disproportionately from public resource
