Lenient sentencing for rioters could only prolong the protests and lead to a loss of faith in Hong Kong’s courts
Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li has been on the receiving end of criticism from Beijing loyalists angered by sentencing leniency for Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Robert Ng
Opinion
Tony Kwok
Lenient sentencing for rioters could only prolong the protests and lead to a loss of faith in Hong Kong’s courts
- Light sentences stemming from Occupy Central and those so far in the current unrest have prompted accusations of unfairness
- By speeding up the court process and ensuring judicial independence, we can bring this crisis to a close
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Hong Kong must leave judges out of the protest politics and safeguard the independence of its judiciary
- As more arrests are made amid the continuing unrest and criticism of judges’ decisions begin to roll in, Hong Kong must be reminded of the need to respect the judicial process
- A repeat of the pressure that judges have had to bear working through the Occupy cases would undermine confidence in the courts
