Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li has been on the receiving end of criticism from Beijing loyalists angered by sentencing leniency for Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Robert Ng
Tony Kwok
Tony Kwok

Lenient sentencing for rioters could only prolong the protests and lead to a loss of faith in Hong Kong’s courts

  • Light sentences stemming from Occupy Central and those so far in the current unrest have prompted accusations of unfairness
  • By speeding up the court process and ensuring judicial independence, we can bring this crisis to a close
Tony Kwok

Tony Kwok  

Updated: 10:30am, 22 Sep, 2019

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li has been on the receiving end of criticism from Beijing loyalists angered by sentencing leniency for Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Robert Ng
Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cliff Buddle

Hong Kong must leave judges out of the protest politics and safeguard the independence of its judiciary

  • As more arrests are made amid the continuing unrest and criticism of judges’ decisions begin to roll in, Hong Kong must be reminded of the need to respect the judicial process
  • A repeat of the pressure that judges have had to bear working through the Occupy cases would undermine confidence in the courts
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Updated: 9:30am, 17 Sep, 2019

