Schoolgirls wade through floodwaters in Pampanga, north of the Philippine capital of Manila, in October last year. Climate-related disasters wreck livelihoods and often force poor parents to take children out of school, entrenching poverty. Photo: AFP
Kaveh Zahedi
Eye on Asia by Kaveh Zahedi

Climate disaster help urgently needed for Asia-Pacific’s poor and vulnerable communities

  • The region suffers from more intense and frequent climate-related flooding, heatwaves and cyclones, leaving the poorest bearing the brunt of it
  • The Climate Action Summit can help to build disaster resilience, or decades of poverty reduction and developmental gains will be lost
Kaveh Zahedi

Kaveh Zahedi  

Updated: 2:12pm, 22 Sep, 2019

Students take to the streets in Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on September 20, in a rally demanding urgent measures from world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Outside In by David Dodwell

The climate is changing, the Amazon is burning, trillions are needed – where’s the money coming from?

  • The biggest obstacle to climate action is this: the countries that will be most affected by global warming have the least power, but powerful, rich countries that have the means to take action – like the US – don’t worry enough the climate
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 7:28am, 21 Sep, 2019

