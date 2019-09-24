Channels

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Munich is the city that Hong Kong can be, with the right governance

  • A regional centre of business and finance, innovation and culture, with a great quality of living, Munich is everything that Hong Kong would want to be
  • To be that truly world-class city, Hong Kong needs a government that is representative and responsive to people’s needs
Updated: 6:00am, 24 Sep, 2019

Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo

Beijing is making Hong Kong’s property tycoons sweat bricks – it was long overdue

  • Yonden Lhatoo says the writing has been on the wall for a while, but developers who control the city’s housing market have now been put on notice that enough is enough
Updated: 11:01pm, 14 Sep, 2019

