Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office on April 4. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The ball is in China’s court. It must take the initiative, end the trade war and save the global economy

  • The US-China trade war, Brexit and tensions in the Gulf could add up to a perfect storm for the global economy. The world can’t count on Trump. Now, more than ever, Beijing must take the lead
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 1:00am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office on April 4. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training programme for party officials in Beijing on September 3. Photo: Xinhua
Minxin Pei
Opinion

Opinion

Minxin Pei

China’s Communist Party is looking at the beginning of the end of one-party rule

  • After nearly 70 years in power, China’s one-party regime is approaching the longevity frontier for dictatorship amid an economic slowdown and tensions with the US
  • A crackdown on opponents and an emphasis on nationalism may boost support in the short term but staying in power to celebrate the party’s centenary will be a challenge
Minxin Pei

Minxin Pei  

Updated: 1:06pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training programme for party officials in Beijing on September 3. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.