Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters call for their five demands to be met during a September 8 march to the US consulate in Hong Kong, calling on Washington to pass an act in support of Hong Kong’s democratic development and human rights. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters call for their five demands to be met during a September 8 march to the US consulate in Hong Kong, calling on Washington to pass an act in support of Hong Kong’s democratic development and human rights. Photo: Felix Wong