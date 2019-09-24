Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Andrew Leung
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Leung

As Hong Kong protests cross 100 days, 10 ways to ensure an end to youth anger

  • Without unpacking the protests’ complex dynamics, dialogue and remedial action risk missing their mark
  • Apart from policies targeting youth empowerment, assurances on ‘one country, two systems’, as seen before 1997, would go a long way towards easing the unrest
Andrew Leung

Andrew Leung  

Updated: 11:49am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters call for their five demands to be met during a September 8 march to the US consulate in Hong Kong, calling on Washington to pass an act in support of Hong Kong’s democratic development and human rights. Photo: Felix Wong
Brian YS Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Brian YS Wong

Hong Kong’s young protesters can’t be pigeonholed, and neither can their problems – they are not so easily dismissed

  • There is no single grievance and no magic bullet. The government should stop inferring and start listening to the plurality of young people’s views, give them a greater voice in policymaking and commit to genuine political reform
Brian YS Wong

Brian YS Wong  

Updated: 8:18pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters call for their five demands to be met during a September 8 march to the US consulate in Hong Kong, calling on Washington to pass an act in support of Hong Kong’s democratic development and human rights. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.