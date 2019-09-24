Channels

A Myanmese migrant cleans a fishing vessel in the port of Mahachai, one of the main hubs of the Thai fishing industry, a sector that has been linked to human trafficking and slave-like conditions. Photo: Laura Villadiego
Patima Tungpuchayakul
Patima Tungpuchayakul

Slavery on the high seas: how Southeast Asia can end forced labour on fishing boats

  • Slave labour renders business models in the Southeast Asian seafood sector not only unsustainable but dangerous
  • An industry-wide no-slavery policy, greater business accountability and better rehabilitation of rescued workers show the way forward
Patima Tungpuchayakul

Patima Tungpuchayakul  

Updated: 2:02pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A recovering victim of the sex trade. Undercover investigations in sexual abuse cases are not permitted under Cambodian law, hindering authorities’ ability to tackle the crime. Photo: World Vision
Cybersex trafficking spreads across Southeast Asia, fuelled by internet boom. And the law lags behind

  • Undercover investigations in sexual abuse cases are not permitted under Cambodian law, hindering the authorities’ ability to catch criminals
  • The Philippines is considered the epicentre of cybersex trafficking but the crime is spreading across the region, including Vietnam and Cambodia
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 1:52pm, 12 Sep, 2019

A recovering victim of the sex trade. Undercover investigations in sexual abuse cases are not permitted under Cambodian law, hindering authorities’ ability to tackle the crime. Photo: World Vision
