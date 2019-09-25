Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Derwin Pereira
Opinion

Opinion

Derwin Pereira

Hong Kong’s protests, and its future, matter not just to China but also to the rest of the world

  • Protesters are waging a battle for Hong Kong’s future. Equally, the confrontation reflects a showdown between two global orders – one led by the liberal West and the other by the authoritarian Chinese model
  • The only way out is for Hong Kong to accept that it is part of China, and for China to accept that Hong Kong is different
Derwin Pereira

Derwin Pereira  

Updated: 9:03am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Maybe Britain or the US will come to Hong Kong’s rescue. And pigs might fly

  • Britain will not reverse policy and start recognising Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders as citizens. The US will not throw open its doors to Hongkongers.
  • No one is coming to our rescue. The only capital city worth visiting in a pickle is Beijing
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Updated: 4:49pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.