Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Derwin Pereira
Hong Kong’s protests, and its future, matter not just to China but also to the rest of the world
- Protesters are waging a battle for Hong Kong’s future. Equally, the confrontation reflects a showdown between two global orders – one led by the liberal West and the other by the authoritarian Chinese model
- The only way out is for Hong Kong to accept that it is part of China, and for China to accept that Hong Kong is different
For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Opinion
Mike Rowse
Maybe Britain or the US will come to Hong Kong’s rescue. And pigs might fly
- Britain will not reverse policy and start recognising Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders as citizens. The US will not throw open its doors to Hongkongers.
- No one is coming to our rescue. The only capital city worth visiting in a pickle is Beijing
