The first-ever Chinese goods train to Iran arrives in Tehran on February 15, 2016, after a 14-day journey hailed as a revival of the Silk Road under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. China is emerging as the central power in its immediate and expanding neighbourhood, while the West tears at itself and old alliances. Photo: EPA
Raffaello Pantucci
Opinion

Opinion

Raffaello Pantucci

Why Iran has got China wrong: Beijing will follow its own playbook in countering the US-led West

  • While regional players like Iran seek to bring China into the conversation as an ally, Beijing continues to rely on the rhetoric of non-interference
  • China is focused single-mindedly on its own interests and set to get stronger as a result
Raffaello Pantucci

Raffaello Pantucci  

Updated: 11:00am, 26 Sep, 2019

The first-ever Chinese goods train to Iran arrives in Tehran on February 15, 2016, after a 14-day journey hailed as a revival of the Silk Road under China's Belt and Road Initiative. China is emerging as the central power in its immediate and expanding neighbourhood, while the West tears at itself and old alliances. Photo: EPA
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities

  • King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
  • Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 4:36am, 21 Sep, 2019

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom's output. Photo: Reuters
