The first-ever Chinese goods train to Iran arrives in Tehran on February 15, 2016, after a 14-day journey hailed as a revival of the Silk Road under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. China is emerging as the central power in its immediate and expanding neighbourhood, while the West tears at itself and old alliances. Photo: EPA
The first-ever Chinese goods train to Iran arrives in Tehran on February 15, 2016, after a 14-day journey hailed as a revival of the Silk Road under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. China is emerging as the central power in its immediate and expanding neighbourhood, while the West tears at itself and old alliances. Photo: EPA
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities
- King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
- Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters