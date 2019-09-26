Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chiu-Ti Jansen
Opinion

Opinion

Chiu-Ti Jansen

A PR campaign is not what Hong Kong needs. Carrie Lam should try solving the city’s social problems

  • Hong Kong’s reputation has taken a knock, as has China’s in the West. To counter this, the government should go beyond cosmetic solutions to address people’s aspirations and the real causes of their angst
Chiu-Ti Jansen

Chiu-Ti Jansen  

Updated: 7:25am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam needs to go beyond the usual government-friendly circles to reach out to the other end of the political spectrum for her Community Dialogue sessions. Photo: AP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Chance to reconnect with public should not be squandered

  • Community Dialogue sessions with Carrie Lam must reach out to those of all walks of life and political persuasion, but the first has only a quota of 150
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 10:43pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam needs to go beyond the usual government-friendly circles to reach out to the other end of the political spectrum for her Community Dialogue sessions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.