Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chiu-Ti Jansen
A PR campaign is not what Hong Kong needs. Carrie Lam should try solving the city’s social problems
- Hong Kong’s reputation has taken a knock, as has China’s in the West. To counter this, the government should go beyond cosmetic solutions to address people’s aspirations and the real causes of their angst
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam needs to go beyond the usual government-friendly circles to reach out to the other end of the political spectrum for her Community Dialogue sessions. Photo: AP
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
Chance to reconnect with public should not be squandered
- Community Dialogue sessions with Carrie Lam must reach out to those of all walks of life and political persuasion, but the first has only a quota of 150
