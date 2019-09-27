Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Tesla charging station at a Shanghai car show. The American electric vehicle maker is set to start production by the end of this year in its wholly-owned manufacturing plant in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Edward Tse
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Edward Tse

Under ‘one world, two systems’, US companies that stay in China must evolve

  • More US companies are staying in China than are deciding to leave, despite Donald Trump’s trade war rhetoric. But there is an increasing need to devise different strategies, as China’s market conditions become more sophisticated and unique
SCMP

Edward Tse  

Bill Russo  

Updated: 1:17am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Tesla charging station at a Shanghai car show. The American electric vehicle maker is set to start production by the end of this year in its wholly-owned manufacturing plant in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office on April 4. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The ball is in China’s court. It must take the initiative, end the trade war and save the global economy

  • The US-China trade war, Brexit and tensions in the Gulf could add up to a perfect storm for the global economy. The world can’t count on Trump. Now, more than ever, Beijing must take the lead
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 2:28am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in the Oval Office on April 4. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.