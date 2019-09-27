Why invoking Hong Kong’s oppressive, outdated Emergency Regulations Ordinance won’t stop the protest violence
Illustration: Craig Stephens
C.M. Chan
Why invoking Hong Kong’s oppressive, outdated Emergency Regulations Ordinance won’t stop the protest violence
- Existing laws already give the government broad powers to ban assemblies, introduce curfews, and protect the airport and MTR stations
- Invoking draconian emergency powers to push through a controversial anti-mask law or ban social media is likely to contravene Hong Kong’s Bill of Rights and only deepen the mistrust of authority
Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Andrew Leung
As Hong Kong protests cross 100 days, 10 ways to ensure an end to youth anger
- Without unpacking the protests’ complex dynamics, dialogue and remedial action risk missing their mark
- Apart from policies targeting youth empowerment, assurances on ‘one country, two systems’, as seen before 1997, would go a long way towards easing the unrest
