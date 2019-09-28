A Colombo, Sri Lanka man reads a newspaper on September 19 reporting the news that Sri Lanka’s Election Commission will hold presidential polls on November 16. Photo: AFP
Detail from Philip-Lorca diCorcia’s work “Marilyn, 28 years old, Las Vegas, Nevada, $30”, features in a retrospective of the American’s work at David Zwirner gallery in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner
Made for the fake-news era, this photographer’s work was ahead of its time
- American Philip-Lorca diCorcia tested the line between fact and fiction in the pre-Photoshop era, as a retrospective at David Zwirner in Hong Kong shows
- The work of a very different photographer, Qin Yifeng, is featured at White Cube – flat monochromes born of his interest in calligraphy and abstract painting
