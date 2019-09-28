Channels

A Colombo, Sri Lanka man reads a newspaper on September 19 reporting the news that Sri Lanka’s Election Commission will hold presidential polls on November 16. Photo: AFP
Warren Fernandez
Opinion

Opinion

Warren Fernandez

Will fake news save journalism? Media must continue innovating, because real news is still necessary for real democracy

  • Worldwide, new forms of financial and institutional support will be necessary to sustain public interest journalism. These must be independent to ensure government accountability and maintain democratic participation
Warren Fernandez

Warren Fernandez  

Updated: 6:57am, 28 Sep, 2019

Detail from Philip-Lorca diCorcia’s work “Marilyn, 28 years old, Las Vegas, Nevada, $30”, features in a retrospective of the American’s work at David Zwirner gallery in Hong Kong. Photo: Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner
Arts & Culture

Made for the fake-news era, this photographer’s work was ahead of its time

  • American Philip-Lorca diCorcia tested the line between fact and fiction in the pre-Photoshop era, as a retrospective at David Zwirner in Hong Kong shows
  • The work of a very different photographer, Qin Yifeng, is featured at White Cube – flat monochromes born of his interest in calligraphy and abstract painting
Topic |   Photography
SCMP

Aaina Bhargava  

Christina Ko  

Updated: 8:02pm, 21 Sep, 2019

