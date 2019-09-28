Protesters hold up the hands symbolising their five demands during a march in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing last December. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sought Xi Jinping’s approval to formally withdraw extradition bill that triggered anti-government protests
- Revelation comes three weeks after chief executive said she had decided on her own to withdraw the legislation in bid to break the political impasse
- Source close to Hong Kong government says proposal was submitted to Xi’s office for deliberation and approval shortly before September 4 announcement
