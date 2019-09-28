Channels

Protesters hold up the hands symbolising their five demands during a march in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Cynthia Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Cynthia Ng

Accountable government behind call for Hong Kong democracy

  • Beijing addresses the population’s dissatisfactions, why cannot Hong Kong’s government do the same
Cynthia Ng

Cynthia Ng  

Updated: 9:25pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Protesters hold up the hands symbolising their five demands during a march in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing last December. Photo: ISD
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sought Xi Jinping’s approval to formally withdraw extradition bill that triggered anti-government protests

  • Revelation comes three weeks after chief executive said she had decided on her own to withdraw the legislation in bid to break the political impasse
  • Source close to Hong Kong government says proposal was submitted to Xi’s office for deliberation and approval shortly before September 4 announcement
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 2:11pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing last December. Photo: ISD
