Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Shambaugh
Opinion

Opinion

David Shambaugh

China at 70 must take on its greatest challenge yet – political reform and opening up

  • The People’s Republic can be proud of its achievements to become a world power. But its turn in the past 10 years towards greater political and social controls takes it back to the repressive past, instead of a future in which it can realise its full potential
David Shambaugh

David Shambaugh  

Updated: 3:00am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China at 70 has much to celebrate, but its biggest challenges lie ahead

  • Beijing will showcase its growing economic, technological and military might with a lavish parade to mark the 70th year of Communist Party rule
  • But despite its rising influence, China will need to embrace modern governance to be considered a true superpower
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 9:57pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.