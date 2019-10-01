From peaceful protests to violence to terrorism: Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’ could show where Hong Kong is heading
Advertisement
Advertisement
A boy runs past a burning car in the Catholic area of Shortstrand during the Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in July 1996. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Mike Chinoy
From peaceful protests to violence to terrorism: Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’ could show where Hong Kong is heading
- The conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and ’80s, which led to a campaign of terrorism by a radicalised minority, offer a warning amid Hong Kong’s protests, due to their similar beginnings and escalation
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A boy runs past a burning car in the Catholic area of Shortstrand during the Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in July 1996. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
C.M. Chan
Why invoking Hong Kong’s oppressive, outdated Emergency Regulations Ordinance won’t stop the protest violence
- Existing laws already give the government broad powers to ban assemblies, introduce curfews, and protect the airport and MTR stations
- Invoking draconian emergency powers to push through a controversial anti-mask law or ban social media is likely to contravene Hong Kong’s Bill of Rights and only deepen the mistrust of authority
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.