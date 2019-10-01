Channels

A boy runs past a burning car in the Catholic area of Shortstrand during the Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in July 1996. Photo: AFP
Mike Chinoy
Mike Chinoy

From peaceful protests to violence to terrorism: Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’ could show where Hong Kong is heading

  • The conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and ’80s, which led to a campaign of terrorism by a radicalised minority, offer a warning amid Hong Kong’s protests, due to their similar beginnings and escalation
Mike Chinoy

Mike Chinoy  

Updated: 9:17am, 1 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
C.M. Chan
C.M. Chan

Why invoking Hong Kong’s oppressive, outdated Emergency Regulations Ordinance won’t stop the protest violence

  • Existing laws already give the government broad powers to ban assemblies, introduce curfews, and protect the airport and MTR stations
  • Invoking draconian emergency powers to push through a controversial anti-mask law or ban social media is likely to contravene Hong Kong’s Bill of Rights and only deepen the mistrust of authority
C.M. Chan

C.M. Chan  

Updated: 6:04am, 27 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
