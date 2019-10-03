Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kristalina Georgieva delivers remarks after being confirmed as the new managing director of the International Monetary Fund at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on September 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kevin Rafferty
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Kevin Rafferty

New IMF leader Kristalina Georgieva must smash the system that gave her the job if she wants to truly help the world

  • Kristalina Georgieva has all the qualifications in both finance and politics to be an excellent IMF managing director. Nonetheless, her defining task will be reforming the opaque, inadequate system through which she was appointed
Kevin Rafferty

Kevin Rafferty  

Updated: 1:33am, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kristalina Georgieva delivers remarks after being confirmed as the new managing director of the International Monetary Fund at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on September 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.