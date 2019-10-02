Channels

Visitors view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link during the launching of the train project in Kuantan, Malaysia, in 2017. Malaysia's government, in July 2019, announced the resumption of the China-backed project, which it had suspended the year before, after the Chinese contractor involved agreed to cut construction costs by one-third. Photo: AP
China’s outbound investments have hit a snag, but its M&A in Asia and Oceania show it’s still the face of globalisation

  • At first glance, China’s declining outbound investment appears to confirm the seeming retreat from globalisation. Yet, while M&A has declined in Europe and the US, look to its activity closer to home for a glimpse of the future
Updated: 3:08pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on March 22, just days before Italy joined the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AP
The trade war has changed US-China ties forever, so Beijing is building bridges to the EU through the belt and road

  • The trade conflict will more likely than not end in a stalemate, sending Beijing scrambling for sophisticated partners
  • China’s overtures to Europe make sense in this light, since Donald Trump has not shown the foresight to counter them
Updated: 5:22am, 9 Sep, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on March 22, just days before Italy joined the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AP
