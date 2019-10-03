Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wendy Wang
Wendy Wang

To raise the birth rate, China should rely on its own tradition of a strong, stable family, rather than follow the permissive West

  • A proposal to encourage more women to have children out of wedlock is not the solution for a society that values a strong family. Instead, China should improve its support system for families to have more babies, including by expanding parental leave and lowering the cost of living and raising a child
Wendy Wang

Wendy Wang  

Updated: 3:42am, 3 Oct, 2019

For generations in China grandparents have provided childcare, but some are no longer willing to do so for free. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Are China’s grandparents reaching their limits on free childcare?

  • Millions of Chinese children are raised by their grandparents but some seniors are demanding compensation
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:30am, 28 Sep, 2019

