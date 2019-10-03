Channels

Students gather at a shopping mall in Lok Fu on September 23 to sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, which has become the anthem of the pro-democracy protests. Photo: AFP
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Give Hong Kong democracy: do you hear the angry people sing?

  • Protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ captures perfectly the spirit of a movement that isn’t seeking independence but, rather, freedom from Beijing’s ever-tightening leash
  • With long-cherished rights under threat and the civil unrest reaching its bloodiest point yet, the anger is boiling over
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:05am, 3 Oct, 2019

Students gather at a shopping mall in Lok Fu on September 23 to sing "Glory to Hong Kong", which has become the anthem of the pro-democracy protests. Photo: AFP
Released in 2017, Hong Kong indie production No. 1 Chung Ying Street flits between the anti-colonial protests of 1967, and the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement that began in 2014.
News & Trends

7 protest films that came before the anti-extradition bill movement, from Hong Kong and Korean cinema

Before Glory to Hong Kong, there was cinema – and from Ten Years to A Taxi Driver, these 7 East Asian movies have sparked debate, provoked dialogue – and in many cases been banned

Topic |   Asian cinema
Douglas Parkes

Douglas Parkes  

Updated: 5:53pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Released in 2017, Hong Kong indie production No. 1 Chung Ying Street flits between the anti-colonial protests of 1967, and the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement that began in 2014.
