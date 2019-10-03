Students gather at a shopping mall in Lok Fu on September 23 to sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, which has become the anthem of the pro-democracy protests. Photo: AFP
Released in 2017, Hong Kong indie production No. 1 Chung Ying Street flits between the anti-colonial protests of 1967, and the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement that began in 2014.
7 protest films that came before the anti-extradition bill movement, from Hong Kong and Korean cinema
Before Glory to Hong Kong, there was cinema – and from Ten Years to A Taxi Driver, these 7 East Asian movies have sparked debate, provoked dialogue – and in many cases been banned
Topic | Asian cinema
