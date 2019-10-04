Channels

A police water cannon is used on protesters in Admiralty on August 31, against the backdrop of iconic buildings in Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Hong Kong protests have an easy solution: spread the wealth, end social discontent

  • The civil unrest has hit the economy, but not yet where it really hurts: in finance and logistics. However, this is a certainty if Hong Kong’s special trade status is lost
  • With the wealth gap the source of much youth anger, it’s time the city spent on its future
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: 6:04am, 4 Oct, 2019

A police water cannon is used on protesters in Admiralty on August 31, against the backdrop of iconic buildings in Hong Kong's central business district. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Politics

Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says

  • At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
  • The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 9:05pm, 2 Oct, 2019

China's state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
