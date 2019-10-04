A police water cannon is used on protesters in Admiralty on August 31, against the backdrop of iconic buildings in Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says
- At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
- The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
