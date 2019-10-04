Channels

Protesters hold a flash mob rally at Chater Garden in Central on October 2, in support of a Secondary Five student who was shot by a police officer during scuffles following a mass rally the previous day, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Albert Cheng
Albert Cheng

Brutal Hong Kong police creating a cycle of violence in protest-torn city

  • Carrie Lam must act to stop the use of excessive force on protesters. Anything else is just a political stunt that angers people, like her community dialogue platform ended up being. Given the police brutality, it is impossible to ask protesters to remain calm and rational
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 9:44am, 4 Oct, 2019

Tsang Chi-kin was charged at Sha Tin Court on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taking Hong Kong protester shot by police to court ‘completely inappropriate’ lawyer says, as teen charged with rioting and assault

  • Tsang Chi-kin was hit with live round during clashes in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday
  • He did not appear in court as he is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 11:39pm, 3 Oct, 2019

