Protesters hold a flash mob rally at Chater Garden in Central on October 2, in support of a Secondary Five student who was shot by a police officer during scuffles following a mass rally the previous day, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tsang Chi-kin was charged at Sha Tin Court on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taking Hong Kong protester shot by police to court ‘completely inappropriate’ lawyer says, as teen charged with rioting and assault
- Tsang Chi-kin was hit with live round during clashes in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday
- He did not appear in court as he is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery
