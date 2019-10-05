DF-17 ballistic missiles designed to carry a hypersonic glider are paraded on military vehicles in Tiananmen Square on October 1. The missile can fly beyond Mach 5, is manoeuvrable, allowing it to evade anti-missile defences, and can carry a nuclear warhead. Photo: AP
The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete
- Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons, which allow it to conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
- Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
