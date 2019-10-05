Channels

DF-17 ballistic missiles designed to carry a hypersonic glider are paraded on military vehicles in Tiananmen Square on October 1. The missile can fly beyond Mach 5, is manoeuvrable, allowing it to evade anti-missile defences, and can carry a nuclear warhead. Photo: AP
Daniel Wagner
Opinion

Opinion

Daniel Wagner

China’s military is building up its advanced weaponry, and the US certainly will, too

  • The formidable arsenal on display at China’s 70th anniversary parade announces to the world its ambition – backed by hefty investment – to be a global leader in futuristic weapons technology. The US, which has already torn up its nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, won’t be far behind
Daniel Wagner

Daniel Wagner  

Updated: 3:00am, 5 Oct, 2019

The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete

  • Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons, which allow it to conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
  • Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:22am, 3 Oct, 2019

